AIKEN, SC. (WJBF) – Terry and Phillip Lee of Cedar Creek Church and Overflow Foundation aim to shed light on a topic that too many keep in the dark.

The goal of the mental health conference coordinated by the two organizations is to help congregations provide compassion, and care to people who struggle with mental health issues.

“It was pretty alarming to know that over 80 percent of the population, at some time in their life, had some type of mental health challenge,” said Teri Perry, an attendee at the conference. “And the Church needs to be involved.”

Cedar Creek Head Pastor Phillip Lee and his wife, Terry, lost their oldest son, Phillip Jr., four years ago to suicide.

Although the loss of their son brought unimaginable pain, Terry said she ultimately ended up being called to a higher purpose in ministry.

“The common misconceptions, sometimes unfortunately put out by the Church, is that individuals who are struggling with some aspect of their mental health are not spiritual enough,” Terry said.

Terry founded a nonprofit called Overflow Foundation in 2019 that is based on helping ministries and congregations garner resources to help people who are struggling with mental health. This is its second annual Mental Health and the Modern Church conference in collaboration with Cedar Creek Church.

The conference featured worship and breakout rooms with mental health experts as speakers.

“We can’t go 110 miles an hour all the time with our hair on fire, being able to take care of everyone else but never slow down enough to take care of ourselves,” Terry said. “We’re beginning to get pastors from across the community working together. All churches and denominations can come together to meet the needs of individuals and families who may be struggling in this area of mental health, or substance abuse disorder, or addiction.”

About 130 people were in attendance, and many of them told us the resources provided are needed in every church.

“It is a stigma that needs to be gotten rid of, and realized that we all have issues,” said Teri Perry, the attendee. “God speaks, you can look in the bible and see where people have mental health issues.”

The Lee family wants to break the divide between mental health and the Church, and create a safe space for anyone who is struggling.

You can donate to Overflow Foundation here.