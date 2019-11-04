Middle school students participate in 19th Annual Eco-Meet

NORTH AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Several Richmond County Schools participated in the 19th Annual Eco-Meet at Brick Pond Park.

The environmental science competition featured 15 teams of middle school students from around the CSRA, who participated several outdoor and indoor activities.

“This is a really good chance for the kids to get to really apply some of the knowledge that they’re learning in their science classes and it’s also a chance for them to learn and focus on things that they may not be learning in the class room,” says Camilla Sherman the Assistant Education Director at Phinizy Center for Water Sciences.