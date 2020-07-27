Miami Marlins’ home opener canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak

MIAMI (KDVR) — The Miami Marlins’ home opener scheduled for Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles has been canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team, according to ESPN.
According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, eight more players and two coaches with the Miami Marlins have tested positive for COVID-19. The outbreak has spread throughout their clubhouse and brought the total number of cases in recent days to at least 14.
Ken Rosenthal, with The Athletic, said, “Two infectious disease experts say the positive results fit the definition of “a clear outbreak” with the club”, according to a tweet on Monday.