Merchants Association of Columbia County gives generous donation to charity

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Tuesday morning, the Merchants Association of Columbia County presented a large donation to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta.

The Merchants Association of Columbia County donated $50,000 to the Ronald McDonald House last year. This year they tripled it with a check for $150,000.

The donation came from a portion of the proceeds from the 2021 Spring Fair.

The Ronald McDonald House provides essential support, meals and housing for families traveling to Augusta for medical treatment for children.

President of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta, Betts Murdison, said they depend on organizations like the Merchants Association to keep running.

“Donations like this mean the world to the house. It makes it possible to keep our doors open, especially right now, post COVID. Donations are way down. Everybody is just trying to get their footing. And our usual sources of income aren’t there,” she explained.

Reynold Borseth, the president of the Merchants Association of Columbia County, said it means a lot to their members to be able to help a cause like the Ronald McDonald House.

“It means a lot, not only to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta, but also all of the charities that the merchants Association of Columbia County donates to. Just to be part of an organization that gives back to the community give you a really good inner feeling that you’re helping someone,” Borseth said.

