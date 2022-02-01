Mental health clinic opening at The HUB in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Construction is underway on the HUB for Community Innovation in the Harrisburg and Laney Walker neighborhoods. It is a 33,000-square-foot facility that will house the Boys & Girls Club of the CSRA and four non-profit organizations, including Harrisburg Family Health Care. The organization plans to open a mental health clinic, called Thrive.

“We understand that to be healthy, we have to focus not just on the physical body but also mental health – the way they think, feel and behave,” Dr. Faye Hargrove, Harrisburg Family Health Care’s Director of Mental Health, explained.

Thrive will offer services for the homeless as well as people who battling addiction and those who experienced trauma — something some people living in the Laney Walker and Harrisburg areas have faced. All of Thrive’s services will be free.

“When you live in poverty and situations where you are in a food desert, where it’s not safe to walk your dog or have kids play in the yard, those are all stressors and challenges to mental health.”

These challenges can affect a person for their whole life if they go untreated. Everyone who walks into Thrive will go through a trauma screening so they can be connected with the best treatments and resources.

“We’re going to mitigate that trauma, help you deal with it upfront and then give you a life plan and case management to connect you with resources to ensure you have food and that your kids are performing okay in school.”

It is a plan to help people from all different backgrounds, giving everyone an equal opportunity to succeed in the community they call home.

“The Harrisburg neighborhood is changing. As we change, we want people who have been here for generations to be able to stay in their communities, and to not only live there but to thrive there.”

Hargrove says there will be a soft opening of Thrive during Masters Week in April. The clinic is not expected to fully open until June.

