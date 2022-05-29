Just in time for Memorial Day…its summer like heat the next several days as High pressure will be in charge of our forecast. Look for Highs in the lower to middle 90s with a bit more humidity. The sea breeze front returns as well, so look for afternoon storms near the coast and my thinking is we could see those storms move enough inland tomorrow afternoon where we could see a stray late day thunderstorm in the southern and central CSRA. It’s those typical afternoon style storm, again, not everyone will see a storm, just keep a close eye to the sky. Otherwise, its a hot and humid week ahead with a better chance of rain with our next front late in the week.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 66

Memorial Day: Partly cloudy, hot. A isolated late day storm possible. High: 92 Rain chance: 20%

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot. High: 92

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High: 95