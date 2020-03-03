MCG to put out potential Coronavirus app stopping the spread with at-home tests

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- As many people worry about the Coronavirus spreading, local hospitals are finding ways to tackle the sickness.

One even came up with an app that could potentially save a life.

The biggest way to transmit the Coronavirus is direct physical contact around someone who is contagious..

So, imagine being able to use an app to help fend it off.

The sneezing and coughing in the waiting rooms might come to an end thanks to some doctors at the Medical College of Georgia.

Chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at MCG, Dr. Jose Vazquez, teamed up with Math Modeler, Arni Rao.

“We are about to publish a study using the phone as an app for patients who are at high risk and are about to come in,” says Dr. Vazquez.

There is going to be an app for that, and it’s one that could spare your life, especially seniors in the United States.

“The majority of those that have died have been those above the age of 60 and that have underlying disease,” says Dr. Vazquez.

Here’s how the app might work. If you are someone who may be of high risk, there’s a chance you won’t have to leave home.

“Possibility of us maybe sending the team out to their house, have them do the swabs, and they can keep them so they’re self-quarantined and can say you don’t have the disease or you do,” says Dr. Vazquez.

There are seven strands of the Coronavirus, and the disease that’s become deadly is the SARS-2. So, just because someone tested positive, it does not mean they have the strain people are scared to contract.

MCG is ready for any situation.

“There’s a lot of these preparedness teams in just about every hospital, you don’t have to worry about it,” says Dr. Vazquez.

Augusta Universtiy’s preparedness teams meet weekly, and this new app might ease some of the groundwork.

“But that’s the quickest way to maintain people away from each other that might be infected,” says Dr. Vazquez.

Now, MCG is still in the early stages for app development. When NewsChannel 6 has word on when it will be released we will be sure to let you know.