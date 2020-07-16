MCG students create a one stop resource website for everything you need to know about COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Eight MCG students made a website that breaks down everything you need to know about COVID-19.

It started out as a school project, but these students took on the challenge beyond the grade.

They’re bringing what they learned within these four walls right to your fingertips. From real time numbers, to how COVID-19 tests work, the site is EASY to understand.

You can find social resources like food assistance information and testing sites that are local. That’s because they made it CSRA specific.

There’s mental health tips and even a step by step on how to wash your face mask properly.

It’s a fact-based site made simple for people like you and me.

Co-Lead Coordinator to the MCG COVID Response Website, Elena Diller, says, “education shouldn’t be hard. It shouldn’t be an obstacle. One thing that we are really skilled at is being able to take something that is not so pleasant and being able to turn it into a fun infographic, turn it into something palpable, and something, a resource that people will actually want to use.”

The students are updating the statistics every day.

Beyond their tests, homework, and navigating around quarantine, they’re doing this all on their own time.

Co-Lead Coordinator for the MCG COVID Response Website, Krishna Shah, says, “as future physicians it’s our job to give back in any way that we can, and so we wanted to give back in a way that we can actually achieve and one way is through social media and the website because I think it’s our job to educate other people.”

The website is https://www.mcgcovidresponse.com/.