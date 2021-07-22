MCG alumnus takes skills to U.S. Swim Olympic team

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — For 12 years, Andy Eberheart has worked with the country’s top athletes.

“I always have a sense of pride wearing USA,” Eberheart says.

Andy Eberheart and Olympian Katie Ledecky (Courtesy: Andy Eberheart)

Eberheart is a physician’s assistant, who graduated from the Medical College of Georgia. His love for sports medicine led him to work for USA Swimming. He has traveled the globe for world championships and was part of the domestic camp staff for 2012 and 2016 Olympic teams. Now, he’s in Tokyo for his first Olympic games.

“In sports medicine, there are pinnacles, like the Super Bowl. The Olympics is one of one of those things. As far as sports medicine goes, you can’t get any higher than the Olympic games.”

“You can tell just by the feeling in the air that this is the Olympic games,” he adds.

Eberheart worked with several sports teams but was always drawn to swimming. He began swimming as a child, taking his passion to the College of Charleston to swim competitively.

“Swimming has done so much for my life. I wanted to use my skill set to help swimmers as much as I could.”

Andy Eberheart and members of the USA Swim medical team (Courtesy: Andy Eberheart)

Eberheart’s love of the sport is what has kept driving him forward, giving him the chance to be part of so many swimmers’ stories.

“It’s really exciting to me to see all these athletes who have trained their whole lives for this moment. You can see it in their eyes.”

Eberheart has worked with top swimmers, including Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky. He says some of his favorite athletes are those who many not be household names.

“You see how much they work. They may get a fourth place or a bronze [medal] in the Olympics, and not much may be said about them. But, it’s amazing what they’ve gone through and the hard work they’ve put in to get to that point. Those kind of stories stick with me a lot.”