McDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF)– The McDuffie County Coroner’s Office confirms a body was discovered at Russell Landing at Big Hart Campground.

According to the coroner, the call came in around 11:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

The coroner’s office has identified the body as a male.

The McDuffie County Coroner’s Office is investigating the incident.

Details are limited at this time. Officials are working to notify next of kin.

