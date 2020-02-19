McCormick High School will host a Red Cross Blood Drive February 24th

McCORMICK, SC – (McCormick Messenger)

Students at McCormick High School are partnering with the American Red Cross Upstate again to conduct a blood drive on Monday, Feb. 24, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be the second blood drive in less than three months sponsored by students in the Health Occupation program. It will be held in the program’s classroom.

According to the Red Cross, about 20 percent of the blood that it collects nationwide is donated by young people, including high school and college students. It said hosting a blood drive is a valuable form of community service and demonstrates how easy it is to help people in need.

McCormick High’s health occupation program prepares students to help others by choosing careers in health care. In addition to classroom studies, the program offers clinical experience as students work with medical professionals and people in various age groups. They can also earn First Responder and Certified Nursing Assistant certification.

In addition to students and school staff, the blood drive will be open to the general public. Donors are encouraged to make appointments online at www.redcrossblood.org, entering the sponsor code CHIEFS and selecting a time to donate. Walk-ins are also welcome. On the morning of Feb. 24, donors can apply for a RapidPass at www.redcrossblood.org/rapidpass. They will be asked to fill out health history information, which will speed up registration when they arrive to donate.

The Red Cross emphasizes that there is a constant need for blood, especially Type O, and that it relies on blood drives and blood donors to help save lives.

This story first appeared in The McCormick Messenger.