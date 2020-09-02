McCormick has new businesses emerging despite the pandemic

McCormick S.C. (WJBF) – During the pandemic its been hard for business across rural America, but that hasn’t stopped the people of Mccormick from thriving.

“We have decided to focus on where we are and who we are, and that is our community is a community of people that are very resilient,” said Charlotte Tallent of the McCormick County Chamber of Commerce.

During the pandemic at least 4 new business have opened up or will open including an RV park, M.T. Nesters an Antique store, Visions and Dreams Catering, Floral and meal delivery, as well as Country Sweet Cafe. Business owners wanted nothing else but to thank the community during these trying times.

“The community has been overwhelming, the chamber has been behind us and the county commissioner stopped by for our ribbon cutting and we’re actually doing well,” said Larnell Leverette the owner of Visions and Dreams Catering, Floral and Meal Delivery.

“Thank you, Thank you, Thank you we appreciate you at Definitely Delicious we love you guys we can’t actually thank you enough for being great supporters to Definitely Delicious,” said Angela White owner of Simply Delicious.

LATEST CSRA NEWS