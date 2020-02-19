McCormick Community Chorus is seeking applicants

McCORMICK, SC – (McCormick Messenger)

Appreciating the gift that music brings to our individual and community lives, the McCormick County Community Chorus intends to award a scholarship for a deserving and dedicated individual. The chorus is seeking applicants for its annual award. Any resident of McCormick County or surrounding area can apply who has a commitment to further his/her musical education and training. There is no age restriction for the applicant.

The applicant must be currently involved in a musical pursuit, i.e. member of a musical organization, studying an instrument or receiving lessons. The applicant must share his/her musical goals, and explain his/her plan for the scholarship funds. This could include, but is not limited to music lessons, musical instruments, or tuition. It is also requested that the applicant include two letters of reference from a teacher, band director, or other individual describing the applicant’s interest and accomplishments with music.

The completed application must be mailed to the McCormick County Community Chorus by April 4 at the address referenced on the application form. The scholarship recipient will be expected to report back to the chorus by Sept. 15 on the progress of his/her musical pursuit.

Application forms can be picked up at the MACK or The Chamber of Commerce office. If you have questions, please give me a call at 864-391-4543.

This story first appeared in The McCormick Messenger.