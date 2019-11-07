McCormick, Calhoun Falls to get $6.2 million WCTEL fiber network

McCORMICK, SC – (McCormick Messenger)

West Carolina Tel (WCTEL) has announced the start of a $6.2 million fiber network in Calhoun Falls and McCormick. The new infrastructure will replace copper facilities and allow the cooperative to deliver virtually unlimited internet speeds.

The project will start before year’s end and is anticipated to be completed in 2020. With the fiber connection, residents and businesses will have access to Gig internet speeds – that is 1,000 Megabits per second.

“As we close out this decade and begin 2020, we are delighted to be able to get our members in the Calhoun Falls and McCormick areas on our fiber network,” said Jeff Wilson, CEO of WCTEL. “We know that fiber brings many benefits, and we’re excited about what that means for these communities.”

Fiber cables about to be buried.

Once the main fiber lines are built, individual lines will be dug to each location currently served by WCTEL. Members will be contacted to schedule a time to have equipment inside their homes or businesses changed out to connect to the fiber network.

Those who do not have WCTEL service now can sign up for service and get free installation to be guaranteed a fiber connection when construction reaches their location.

“This project will take the better part of 2020. Contractors and WCTEL employees will be easily identifiable with WCTEL signage on their vehicles and personal identification,” said Jeff Robinson, WCTEL Director of Construction and Engineering.

Fiber is becoming a necessity as more devices require internet in the home. Access to fiber also impacts home real estate values, according to a study by the Fiber Broadband Association.

“The boost to the value of a typical home – $5,437 – is roughly equivalent to adding a fireplace, half of a bathroom or a quarter of a swimming pool to the home,” the Association stated in a release about the study.

This story first appeared in The McCormick Messenger.