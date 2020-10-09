Mayor, sheriff urge Augusta residents to reduce gun violence

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The residents of Augusta have a new call action — reducing gun violence in the city. It comes amid the investigation into a shooting at the Augusta Mall, which left one person dead and another injured.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, crime is down in Augusta, but gun violence has increased by 79 percent since 2013.

“The gun violence uptick has, in fact, dramatically increased,” Sheriff Richard Roundtree explains. “Individuals are now showing no remorse within our communities.”

Sheriff Richard Roundtree says one of the first steps in making a change is speaking to children about the dangers of getting involved in crime.

“These juveniles go back to a home. They do not live on the street. It is the guardian and parent’s responsibility to know what is coming into your home.”

Mayor Hardie Davis and Sheriff Roundtree are now imploring the help of faith and community leaders to get their message across.

Dr. Charles Goodman, Jr., the pastor of the Historic Tabernacle Baptist Church of Augusta, tells NewsChannel 6 he plans to use his platform to convey that message.

“Even though it’s a difficult path, we still have to stay on top of the message and protect our young people and, sometimes, even protect them from themselves,”

While things may not change overnight, the mayor and sheriff say it will take the entire community to make Augusta safer.