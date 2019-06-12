Mayor Pro-Tem not finished with ambulance issue

Augusta’s Mayor Pro-Tem is still pushing to work out an agreement between the city and Gold Cross.

A proposed deal for ambulance service hit a road block at the commission meeting Tuesday.

Commissioners were told that if Gold Cross turned over the ambulance zone to the city, as is being proposed.

Augusta could not just contract with the company, and instead would have to put ambulance service out for bids

“We’ve been discussing this for two years and to hear that it’s very disappointing not sure why it took so long for multiple attorneys who have been involved to come to that solution that will think we need to render towards us,” says Frantom.

Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom was frustrated that this information is just coming out after months of work on a new deal.