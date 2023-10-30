AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Mayor Garnett L. Johnson is announcing a new partnership that includes the Biden-Harris Administration involving improving transportation barriers and increasing job growth.

According to an official release, the city of Augusta in conjunction with the Office of Mayor Johnson is partnering with the Biden-Harris Administration, Lyft, the United Way of the CSRA, and the Community Foundation of the CSRA to provide rides to-and-from the workplace, job

interviews, and workforce training in an effort to reduce transportation barriers and further accelerate job growth and innovation.

In May, Augusta was named as one of five Workforce Hubs by the Biden-Harris administration.

According to officials, the Augusta Workforce Hub Initiative, in partnership with the Department of Energy, is looking to connect people in the CSRA to good quality careers related to major federal and private sector energy investments.

Officials state that they are predicting that this partnership will lead to job creation, increased investment in Augusta-Richmond County, and will also position the city of Augusta at the forefront of clean energy manufacturing.

“My Administration is working collectively to ensure that jobseekers and the gainfully employed living in Augusta-Richmond County have access to transportation. We must work together to dismantle barriers that prevent people from succeeding,” says Mayor Johnson in the official release. “Our goal is strengthening opportunities for job seekers, and collaboration with Lyft is another example of the innovative partnerships that are being developed within the Augusta Workforce Hub and the Biden-Harris Investing in America initiative.”

According to administrators, the goal of this partnership is to provide job seekers support to travel to and from the workplace through the end of December 2023.

Organizers say that rides can be requested by contacting 211 Monday-Friday from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M., and for more information, contact the United Way of the CSRA at (706) 724-5544.