Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. comments on economic impact and school closures

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. told NewsChannel 6 they are cancelling their events throughout the year.

The economic toll this can take on Richmond County is $900,000 to 2-million dollars.

Right now, there is no mandate for small businesses to close their doors, but Mayor Davis says these establishments need to be managing public areas safely.

“Over the next series of days, I would not be surprised if we see some sort of mandate coming from the federal government around quarantining, around insuring that our citizens have to quarantine for a period of time, and so we want to be prepared for that,” says Mayor Davis.

He discussed stress, anxiety, and depression. He encourages people to be kind to each other, while making sure they’re also following the CDC’s rules and regulations.

We’ve been seeing gatherings of 250 people. Now, it is encouraged to not see gatherings of more than 10 people and in a school setting, superintendents of each county across our region are having students learn from home.

Mayor Davis gives Superintendent Dr. Bradshaw his full support on his decision to cancel schools.

However, fathers and mothers are employed here in downtown Augusta, and now they have to make the decision on how their kids will be cared for during the day.

“I would ask our employers across Augusta to make sure that you put in flexible parental leave policies during this time,” says Mayor Davis, “that we look for opportunities to keep people on the payroll. Our healthcare systems are going to feel the shock and the weight of that as well.”

He says that the city might need to work in a way we never have before and it is important for us to come together while keeping a safe distance.