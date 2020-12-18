Mayor Hardie Davis and rapper Common door to door canvas ahead of Senate runoff race

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Mayor Hardie Davis’ message is simple — get out and vote.

January’s runoff race in Georgia will determine which party will control the U.S. Senate.

It’s a critical race and that’s why leaders like Mayor Davis and rapper and activist Common are making it their mission to get voters to the polls.



” I want all my brothers and sisters to know that your vote is important. Your vote is saying I care about my child, my wife, my mother and grandmother. I care about my neighborhood,” Common said.

Common and Mayor Davis knocked on doors today urging people to early vote and also to consider the issues impacting the black community in this runoff race.

” What matters most is that we recognize what’s on the ballot. Health care is on the ballot. Jobs are on the ballot. Dealing with this virus is on the ballot and the issues of dealing with systemic racism are on the ballot. We have to have our voices heard across this great state and without question across the city of Augusta,” Davis said.

Common said getting out to vote is crucial to see change in the community.

” We can hold these elected officials accountable because they have the opportunity to make the change. So, please go out there Augusta we’re depending on you.”