Mayor Greg Carswell holds press conference after 4th of July shooting



AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) -Mayor Carswell started the meeting by addressing the increase in violence in the area over the last few months.

“We want you to understand if there is gun violence and you are involved in any kind of way–you will be punished up to the significance of the law,” says Mayor Greg Carswell.

A 19-year-old is now fighting for his life after Thursday’s shooting. A family friend says the victim has a bullet lodge in his neck and they don’t know what is going to happen next.

“They don’t even have to go in the stores and get the guns. They can just go out on the streets and get the gun. So when is it going to stop?”, questions Tashawn Scott who is a family friend.

Last month 17-year-old Tybrelyn Kelly was shot and killed at a home in Sardis. Another 17 year old — Malik Harris — is charged in that murder. Harris’ uncle was at the press conference he says his nephew went down the wrong path.

“I have always been interested in gun control…actually I would like to be able to stop carrying mine,” says Leroy Robinson.

“violence, anytime you carry a gun and pulling a gun that is not solving the problem but we have solutions for that,” says James Burley Chief of the Waynesboro Police Department:

An arrest has been made in Thursday’s shooting. Investigators say the suspect is a juvenile and his name will not be released. He’s currently being held at the Regional Youth Detention Center. Some say putting young people behind bars won’t solve the problem. They think it will prolong it.

“They need guidance, I don’t think that prison is the answer because they are in there with wolves. So as a whole, what can we do to help our young men,” says Tashawn Scott.

The Mayor also reinforce the curfew that is if you’re under the age of 18 –Sunday to Thursday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. and on Friday and Saturday it is 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.