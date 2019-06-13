Mayor addresses his security concerns

Mayor Hardie Davis taking on those who are criticizing the security concerns he has for himself and his staff.

The Mayor says has asked about being provided a “security escort” when he’s out conducting public business.

He says he’s not suggesting a detail, and says the request is being sensationalized.

“The narrative is what are you talking about how many people it was a specific conversation around being able to provide a single person non uniformed who could be with us while we’re conducting official business on behalf of the 2002 thousand who make up this city,” says Mayor Hardie Davis.

Commissioner Marion Williams said yesterday that the mayor needs to do what he does and get a dog for his security.

The mayor today saying he has a dog, but that’s at his home.

.