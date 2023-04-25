NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – North Augusta High School athletic director Brian Thomas confirms that Yellow Jackets’ head football coach Matt Quinn has stepped down after one season. North Augusta finished the 2022 season with a 6-6 record, going 4-0 in 4A Region 4, winning the region championship. The Yellow Jackets were eliminated from the playoffs in the second round.

Quinn was hired prior to the 2022 season to replace Jim Bob Bryant, who was fired midway through the 2021 season after one and a half seasons at North Augusta. Quinn previously coach at Westwood High School.

The Yellow Jackets will be looking for their fifth head coach since the 2019 season. WJBF has reached out to Matt Quinn regarding his decision.

