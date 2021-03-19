Match Day: Medical College of Georgia students learn their future residency destinations

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — For students at the Medical College of Georgia, Match Day is a celebration



” Friday, we get together and do a little costume party and we get an envelope handed to us with our destination on it,” MCG student Onyebuchi Imonguo said.

Inside envelopes students found the names of the places where they will complete their residency programs.

Its the next phase of their training to become doctors and for some its a journey that’s personal



” Its all about my dad. He had a disease when he was younger and early intervention to health care would have prevented that from happening and I want to dedicate my life to his service and preventing childhood illness in the future,” MCG student Haritaha Aribindi said.

After interviews and visits to residency programs, seniors across the country rank hospitals where they’d like to complete their training.

This year due to the pandemic many of those visits were virtual



“We were quote on quote the covid class. So, a lot of us were handicapped by not being able to travel to institutions and being able to rotate away,” Imonguo said.

However, after years of hard work, learning where they will start the next chapter of their medical careers is rewarding.



