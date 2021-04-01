Masters COVID spike not anticipated, says MCG infectious disease expert

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – In a February report, the COVID-19 Task Force named Augusta in the top ten mid-sized cities of concern, because of high rates of COVID-19 cases. Now, the numbers are significantly lower.

People will be arriving in Augusta shortly for the Masters, and some locals will be returning from spring break trips.

“The factors that go into whether we’re going to see a spike include how quickly we can get enough people vaccinated and how quickly these new variants spread,” said Dr. Rodger MacArthur, infectious disease physician at MCG.

He says he is not anticipating a local spike in cases during Augusta’s big week.

“We’re not expecting a spike. At least not here,” Dr. MacArthur said. “We are still seeing one or two individuals per day coming into the hospital. The numbers are substantially lower than they were just a couple of months ago, or even a month ago.”

The Pfizer vaccine is now available in Georgia and South Carolina to people over 16, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shot is available to those over 18.

“We really have to ramp up the efforts to get everyone vaccinated so there’s protection before the new UK variant becomes the predominant strain here in the US,” Dr. MacArthur said.

According to Dr. MacArthur, this strain of the virus is fitter and seems to spread more rapidly than previous variants.

“We’re finding the Pfizer vaccine as well as the Moderna vaccine to be about 90 percent effective,” Dr. MacArthur said. “There will be the occasional individual who will get COVID-19, but it’s important to keep in mind that the severe cases of COVID-19 are way down if you have the vaccine.”

He says it takes about two weeks after getting the vaccine to develop significant protection from COVID.

If someone has already had COVID before getting the vaccine, Dr. MacArthur says that does not make them more likely to experience side effects from the shot.

“Some individuals have absolutely no side effects. The most common one is muscle stiffness for a day or so, but others are pretty tired after they get it for a couple of days,” Dr. MacArthur said. “Some have a low grade fever, but we’re not seeing any really dangerous or very concerning side effects.”