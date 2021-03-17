Mass vaccination site provides relief to Washington County, rural Georgia

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) — It’s all hands on deck in Sandersville. The city is one of nine chosen to host a mass vaccination site.

“This was like herding cats,” David Shanks, GEMA’s Homeland Security Coordinator, explains “It was crazy. We basically put a small city in a parking lot.”

The site opened Wednesday at the Word of Life Church. It was set up in less than a week. The goal is to make vaccines more accessible to those living in rural areas of Georgia.

“It’s about availability,” Lori Gaydusek, the site’s head nurse, says. “We’re here for the next few months.”

500 people can be vaccinated a day at the Sandersville clinic. But, only 150 of the available appointments were booked on Wednesday. The team is ready to get shots in arms. They just need people to sign up and show up.

“We’ve had several people come in from out of the county, and we’ve seen much more,” Shanks says. “A lot of people have pulled in and requested information.”

The clinic is expected to make a huge impact in middle Georgia. Washington County residents have had a tough time making vaccination appointments in their area. Many have had to drive hours away to get their shots.

“I think it’s going to be a big help to this region,” Sandersville Mayor James Andrews says.

The team at the Sandersville clinic says they are not going anywhere anytime soon. They work hard everyday knowing the shots they administer will help reunite families after a tough year.

“That’s the best gift for me personally,” Gaydusek says.

“As long as we’re needed, we will be here,” Shanks adds.

How to make an appointment at the Sandersville site