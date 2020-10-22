Mask and school supply drive held to benefit Richmond County schools

Hephzibah, GA (WJBF)- James O’Neal with Allstate partnered for the sixth year in a row with the Augusta Mayor’s office to collect school supplies to benefit the Richmond County Success Center.

The drive was held Saturday morning with Mayor Hardie Davis and Fire Marshal Christopher James, and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in attendance.

They were also asking for mask donations.

O’Neal says their goal for mask collection was daunting but they more than met i

“We were given the number of ten thousand masks to find. And that was a very daunting number. We hadn’t ever had that many items come through this event before. But this year the community really helped us. I think we found over fifteen thousand masks,” said O’Neal.

The drive through drop off was the culmination of three weeks of donations collection.