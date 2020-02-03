Mary S. Byrd Gallery hosts biennial faculty exhibition

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – The Mary S. Byrd Gallery at Augusta University is having its biennial faculty exhibition this month.

The event runs from January 16th through February 21st and features pieces of art from faculty members.

We spoke with gallery director Shannon Morris to find out more about the event.

“Right now its important for us to feature the faculty because they work so hard everyday of the school year teaching others, giving so much of themselves and their experiences to the students, we like everyone to know they have a visual art practice as well,” said Morris.

If you’re looking to stop by and see some of the work you can on weekdays from 10am to 4:30pm at Washington Hall on the Augusta University Summerville Campus.