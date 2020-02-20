Marshal’s Office provides ‘Child ID Kits’ to help parents keep their kids safe

AUGUSTA,Ga. (WJBF) – the devastating murder of the six year old, Faye Swetlik has many parents concerned about keeping their own kids safe. The Richmond County Marshal’s Office has implemented the use of ‘ChildPrint ID Kit’.

It’s a booklet parent’s can fill out with all of their child’s information from scars, fingerprints and even dental records.

NewsChannel 6's Ashley Flete spoke to Captain James Sabb with the Marshal's Office who explains the kits.

“It’s important that you have some type of finger print on them. Features change on kids, but your finger prints pretty much stay the same.”

Captain Sabb advises parents to save this kit in a safe place like a lock box… that way they have something to provide law enforcement officials —in case the child goes missing.

They say the kit does more than help save lives. Lieutenant Joseph Scarlett says it gives them a chance to build a connection with the kids.

“They think it’s pretty cool to see their picture pop up on the screen and it also gives us a chance to interact with the children and sometimes when the kids come up to us and see the police… for some reason they are scared, but then we get the chance to talk to them and interact with them and have some fun with them.”

You can request for the marshal’s office to come to a community event with the child id kits.

“At each event we can print roughly around 20 – 25 because of the ink and it’s kind of time consuming but we enjoy doing it and that’s why we went to these smaller kits right here were we can issue those out and explain it to them,” explains Captain Sabb.

