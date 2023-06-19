USC AIKEN, SC – With many kids looking for fun activities, Head Coach of the USC Aiken Men’s Basketball team Mark Vanderslice is hosting his annual basketball camp as a way for local kids to become more engaged in sports.

His camp takes place at the USC Aiken Convocation center and is designed for kids 8-16. The camps run from 9am-4pm and the kids are broken up into beginner, intermediate, and advanced groups. These camps are a great way for kids to learn fundamentals while they have fun, says Coach Vanderslice, “It’s all about having a great time while enjoying yourself and making friends at camp, but at the same time learning a lot about the game itself.”

Kids are encouraged to sing up for the next camp that will take place from July 10-13. If you are interested in attending, you can register at markvanderslicebasketballcamps.com