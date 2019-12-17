Many pay tribute to the fallen for Wreaths Across America

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Local groups are working together to make sure we all remember the fallen.

The Augusta Xi Chapter of Kappa Epsilon Psi, Wreaths Across America, and several groups helped Bellevue Memorial Gardens on Wrightsboro Road in Grovetown honor our veterans by laying remembrance wreaths.

“I myself am a veteran as well and have been affected personally by loss of life in a combat zone. To be able to show that I care about my fallen brothers and sisters in arms really means a lot to me, especially to see all the young kids in our community and our organization come together,” said Charles Felder a 4-H program assistant.

“We are so appreciative of everyone that came out to join us today and contributing with laying the wreaths,” said the President of Augusta Xi, Debbie McMath.