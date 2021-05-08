Man wanted for kidnapping child at South Augusta McDonald’s

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports investigators need help finding a man wanted for kidnapping. Authorities told us 22-year-old Kaylen Robinson kidnapped one-year-old Ta’kari Robinson from the McDonald’s on Peach Orchard Road in Augusta. The child has been safely located, according to the sheriff’s office. Robinson is believed to be heading to an unknown address in North Carolina. He is 5’07” / 160lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone that comes in contact with Robinson or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Inv. Stephen Brown or any on call investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-4848 or 706-821-1020.