RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in locating this individuaL.

The suspect is wanted for questioning for multiple counts of Identity Fraud occurring at the South State Bank throughout the month of June.

According to RCSO, The male subject dresses as a woman and has been attempting to access accounts owned by other South State Bank members. South State Bank has advised the subject has attempted to access accounts at different branches in the Augusta area

If you have any information that may aid investigators, you’re asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or please contact Inv. Michael Hucko at (706) 821-1088.