Man wanted for Aggravated Assault in Richmond County

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Richmond County Police are in pursuit of Andre Wooden, age 32 who is charged with Aggravated Assault.

Wooden is wanted for an incident that occurred on the 2900 block of Thomas Lane on Sunday, May 30th, 2021.

Wooden was last seen driving a blue 2006 Dodge Charger with a Georgia tag of RWC7314. He is considered armed and dangerous so police advise civilians to be cautious.

Any information concerning this subject, please contact any On-Duty Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

