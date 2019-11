AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An elderly man has been arrested for a crime against a child.

85 year old Hugh Morgan Junior is now behind bars.

He’s charged with aggravated child molestation.

The incident happened on the 2900 block of Willis Foreman Road in Hephzibah over a span of 11 months.

Hugh was arrested on Friday.

NewsChannel 6 will continue to follow this developing story.