CONNECTICUT (WJBF) – The family of a Black Connecticut man who was paralyzed in June when a police van without seatbelts braked suddenly is back in the hospital.

Randy Cox was being driven to a police station in New Haven on June 19 for processing on a weapons charge when the driver braked hard to avoid a collision, police said, causing the 36-year-old Cox to fly headfirst into the wall of the van.

His family said Thursday that Cox recently had his respirator and feeding tube removed and had been home working on his rehabilitation and even posted video on Facebook about his recovery.

But a few days ago he fell ill with a fever and was returned to the hospital.