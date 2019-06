JENKINS COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The search is on for a missing man in Jenkins County.

79-year-old Joseph Taylor has not been seen since June 16 in Savannah’s Carver Heights.

Taylor’s vehicle was located June 19 on the side of Highway 25 near Millen.

Call the Millen Police Department, (478) 982-2750, or the Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office, (478) 982-4211, if you have any information concerning Taylor’s whereabouts.