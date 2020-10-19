Man in custody after hanging off Trump Tower for more than 13 hours

by: WGN Web Desk and Sarah Jindra

CHICAGO — A man was taken into custody Monday morning after hanging off the side of Trump Tower for more than 13 hours.

The incident at Trump Tower, 401 N. Wabash Ave., started around 6 p.m. Sunday.

After about 13 hours of negotiations and de-escalation efforts, Chicago police say the situation has been resolved peacefully by negotiators and no one was injured.

Wacker has reopened between Michigan to State, but remains closed from Grand to Wacker.

The CTA is rerouting multiple buses due to street closures because of the police activity. SB 134, 135 and 136 buses are being rerouted via Wacker Drive, Michigan, Randolph, State and Wacker Drive.

No further information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

