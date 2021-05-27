Man drowns in Grovetown quarry, third CSRA drowning in week

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — Questions remain unanswered one day after a man drowned in a quarry near the Euchee Creek trails.

First responders with the Grovetown Department of Public Safety (DPS) rushed to the quarry Wednesday night. They received a call that a man was swimming, went under the water and did not resurface. When DPS arrived, two men, who were also swimming in the quarry, had pulled the body of 24-year-old Mikkel Corey Waters onto the shore.

“The fire department arrived on scene,” Grovetown DPS Chief Scott Wheatley says. “The victim was out of the water. They began CPR. He did not survive.”

The Columbia County Coroner pronounced Waters dead at the scene.

Waters lived in Augusta with his wife, Breelynn. The couple had been married for only one year. They met while attending Georgia Southern University. Waters’ mother says it was “love at first sight.”

“He never lost that spark in his eye,” Jessica Waters, Coreys’s mom, says. “No one could ever shine like him.”

Waters’ mother tells NewsChannel 6 her son knew how to swim and grew up loving boating and the outdoors.

“He was a fish out of water. He was an avid fisherman who never passed up a body of water without throwing a hook out.”

One friend, who knew Waters in high school, describes him as a “caring, funny and loving person” who “always wanted to make people laugh.”

News of Waters’ drowning was not only shocking to his family but people who visit the Euchee Creek trails often.

“We’ve been there a couple times,” Jeremy Baltazar says. “I never expected anyone to actually jump in that water and for something like that to happen.”

Wheatley warns people not to swim in the quarry as doing so is illegal.

“There are signs posted around the quarry that say ‘no swimming,'” Wheatley says. “We have had incidents in the past where people have been swimming and they’ve been issued citations.”

The citations Wheatley is referring to are City Ordinance Trespassing citations. According to the Grovetown Clerk of Court, the fine amounts to $557. Repeat offenders could be fined $1,000 or face up to one year in jail.