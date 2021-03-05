Man arrested in connection with shooting in Columbia County

GROVETOWN, GA ( WJBF) — A man is behind bars tonight after a shooting in Columbia County.

Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Chamblin Road at Sawmill Trail in reference to a shooting.

When deputies arrived they located a yellow 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt parked on the side of the road.

The driver, Reakwon Watson, had a gunshot wound to his left leg. The passenger, Tyreius Wakefield, had no apparent injury but was unresponsive.

There were two bullet holes in the rear passenger bumper of the vehicle and one bullet hole in the dash. One of the bullets struck the rear passenger tire.

CPR was started on Wakefield and first aid was administered to Watson. Wakefield and Watson were transported to Doctors Hospital by Gold Cross.

As deputies were on scene, dispatch advised that Grovetown DPS received a call at 8:03pm concerning shots fired on Lynbrook Way in Grovetown and they located a suspect at 272 Lynbrook Way.

Deputies say a neighbors surveillance video helped investigators to identify the shooter.

The video showed the suspect firing shots at the Cobalt as it was leaving the scene.

19 year old James Chatman was arrested in the shooting and charged with 3 counts of aggravated assault.