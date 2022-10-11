BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man has been arrested for the mass murder of 5 people after an armed robbery investigation.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, James Douglas Drayton, 24, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, was arrested on Monday, October 10th after an armed robbery at Taylor Brothers Express on Highway 25 North.

Investigators say that Drayton is a suspect in the mass murder of 5 individuals that happened on Sunday, October 9th at the home on Bobo Street in Inman, South Carolina.

According to authorities, investigators with the Spartanburg Sheriff’s Office arrived at the Burke County Sherriff’s Office, and that is when they interviewed Drayton getting a full confession to the mass murder.

According to Spartanburg County investigators, 3 murder warrants for Drayton have currently been obtained, and authorities say they plan on securing additional warrants once they completed the identification of the remaining victims and notification of their families.

Drayton is currently being held at the Burke County Detention Center.