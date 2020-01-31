Man arrested for 2018 Cherokee St. murder in Aiken

AIKEN, SC. (WJBF) – Aiken County Public Safety arrested 35-year-old Andrew Tyrone Harrison for his involvement in a 2018 shooting on the 200 block of Cherokee St. SE in Greenville.

On December 20, 2018 deputies responded to the 200 block of Cherokee St. SE in reference to an armed robbery at a house. Two men forced their way into the home and shot a man in the process of the robbery.

The victim later died due to the severity of the gunshot wound. The two suspects fled the home on foot. Harrison was located in the area and arrested on hold for the United States Marshal’s Office.

Harrison is charged with Murder, burglary in the 1st degree, armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, and firearm charges.

