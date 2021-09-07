Man arrested following shooting on Tobacco Road, leaves two victims in critical condition

RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – A man was arrested early Monday in shooting that wounded two people on Tobacco Road.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year old Zion Hassani Howard shot into a 2002 Ford Mustang on the 2400 block of Tobacco Road, just before 1:00am Monday morning.

Two people in the vehicle were hit, one in the head. They’re both listed in critical condition.

Around 3:30am Monday morning, RCSO deputies located Howard at the Budget Inn Motel on Gordon Highway.

According to an incident report released by the sheriff’s office, the victims said that they were traveling West on Tobacco Road, attempting to turn left onto Mack Lane, near the Augusta City Animal Services headquarters.

As the driver and passenger were turning left, shots were fired at the vehicle, hitting the hood, the driver-side door frame, and the passenger-side window.

One of the shooting victims was struck in the mouth.

The victims, 26 & 28-years old, drove themselves to Augusta University Medical Center.

Howard is now in police custody.

He is charged with: