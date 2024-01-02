RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man has been arrested after a deadly crash in Augusta.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Wiggins, 31, was arrested and charged on Tuesday, January 2nd.

According to the arrest records, there were several passengers in his car under the age of 14.

According to authorities, Wiggins is being charged with Homicide By Vehicle, Serious Injury By Vehicle, DUI/Alcohol/Less Safe, Reckless Driving, Open Container Liquor Violation, No Seatbelt Violation, Failure To Maintain Lane, No Child Safety Restraint Under 8, D.U.I. With Passenger Under 14 YOA, and Pass Stationary Authority Emergency Vehicle/Change Lanes.