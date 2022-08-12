RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man is behind bars after shooting a woman in the chest while sitting on her porch.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Bernard Johnson, 50, waas arrested on two counts of Aggravated Assault, one count of Possession of Firearm or Knife During Crime, and one count of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felons.

The incident happened on February 2nd, 2021.

According to authorities, deputies responded to a gunshot wound call that happened on the 2200 block of Grand Boulevard.

Deputies say when they arrived, they found a 46-year-old Black woman, who had been shot in the chest while sitting on her porch, and she was transported to the hospital.

Investigators say that there was another person nearby at the time of the shooting, who was caught in the crossfire but was unharmed.

Authorities say Johnson is also charged with assault for firing at that victim.

Johnson has been booked at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

The home of the woman who was shot in the chest is one block down the street from Jenkins Elementary School and down the street from Carrie J. Mays Park.