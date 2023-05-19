GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The man, who was allegedly shot by his stepdaughter while sitting in the garage of a residence, has died.

According to the Grovetown Police Department, Clarence Jordan died as a result of his injuries on Friday, May 19th a little after noon.

According to authorities, Tasha Lawrence, 44, turned herself in after confessing to allegedly shooting Jordan when she showed up to the residence on Grove Landing Way to bring her mother flowers for Mother’s Day.

According to the Grovetown Police Department, Lawrence’s charges have now been upgraded to include Murder after originally being charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.