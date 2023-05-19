COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – 26-year-old Caurey Rollins, the man accused of licking a child’s feet at Urban Air Adventure Park in January, has been arrested after allegedly trying to approach a different child in Grovetown.

According to the incident report, the incident occurred on Wendell Lane on Wednesday, May 17th.

The incident report states that the mother of the child was playing basketball in the driveway and was approached by an “unknown black male.”

The report continues by saying “the black male” was driving a white Chevrolet Camaro when he stopped in front of the driveway, showed the child a photo of feet, and asked the child if his feet looked like the ones in the photo.

The report says that when the child said no, “the black male” asked him if he could see them, and then, the child said no and ran inside his house.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the child’s mother says she was aware of a similar situation that happened in Richmond County, and after being shown of the alleged suspect involved in the February 14th incident, the mother confirmed that it was allegedly the same man who was driving the white Camaro.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Rollins is in custody in Richmond County due to warrants out of Columbia County and will be transported to Columbia County, where he will be booked under the charges the CCSO has for him.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Rollins is being charged with attempted child molestation in this case.

This will be Rollins’ third arrest in 2023 on related charges.

Related Stories: