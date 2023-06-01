RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man has died after a shooting incident on Windsor Spring Road on Thursday, June 1st.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2300 block of Windsor Spring Road in reference to the shooting.

Authorities say that a male victim, who had been shot at least one time, was located.

According to the RCSO, the victim did succumb to his injuries.

This investigation is in its early stages.

