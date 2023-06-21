AUGUSTA, (GA) – Augusta native Malcolm “The Machine” Wellmaker is a rising star in MMA and he will be headlining a match on June 24th.

Wellmaker got into MMA just to stay in shape, but after falling in love with the sport and building close relationships at the gym, he decided to train more seriously. He started competing at the local level and is currently undefeated with a 3-0 record heading into his next match.

He says he’s looking forward to the fight and having a big audience in attendance. “It’s going to be a lot of knockout and excitement, so if you’ve never seen an MMA event you have to go” says Wellmaker, “it’s going be a night you don’t want to miss.”

The fight will take place on June 24th at Bell Auditorium. Doors open at 5pm and the event starts at 6pm.