Macy’s pulls “Mom Jeans” plates after online complaint

NEW YORK (CNN) – Macy’s is pulling a line of porcelain plates that were intended to shed a humorous light on portion sizes.

The plates jokingly marked off increasingly larger portion sizes for “skinny jeans”, “favorite jeans” and “mom jeans”. But the store will stop selling them after a complaint on Twitter by a writer and TV host who saw them in Macy’s flagship store in New York.

How can I get these plates from @Macys banned in all 50 states pic.twitter.com/1spntAluVl — Alie Ward (@alieward) July 21, 2019

Macy’s tweeted a reply saying it “missed the mark” with the product and that it would be removed from stores.

Hi, Alie — we appreciate you sharing this with us and agree that we missed the mark on this product. It will be removed from all STORY at Macy's locations. — Macy's (@Macys) July 22, 2019

The company behind the design, “Pourtions”, has similar messages on its entire line of dinnerware, including bowls, wine and liquor glasses. The company’s president says its products are meant as “a lighthearted take on the important issues of portion control”.