Louisville police officer dies following fight with COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) — The city of Louisville is mourning the loss of one of their own.

In a social media post, Louisville Fire Department announced that Louisville police officer Kason Anderson passed away Saturday from his fight with COVID-19.

“He truly was one of a kind and will be greatly missed. Please keep his fiancé Emily and his family in your thoughts and prayers over the next few days and weeks as they begin to navigate through their loss. Also keep his friends and family throughout his department and the many police and fire departments in our area that knew Kason in your thoughts and prayers as well. He was one of the good ones and will be missed by many,” the post said.

Arrangements are expected to be announced they have been made.